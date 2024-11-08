AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
BOP 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.94%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.15%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFBL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
FFL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
HUBC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.76%)
HUMNL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.74%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 184.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.71%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.95%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,861 Increased By 18.8 (0.19%)
BR30 30,127 Increased By 90.1 (0.3%)
KSE100 92,823 Increased By 302.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 28,829 Increased By 42.3 (0.15%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen tracking US peers lower, Fed commentary aids

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 10:35am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trend lower in opening deals on Friday, tracking a similar move in US yields after the Federal Reserve eased interest rates as expected and its commentary was largely seen as neutral.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.75% and 6.79%, compared with Thursday’s close of 6.7931%, a trader with a private bank said.

The most liquid 7.10% 2034 bond ended at 6.82382% yield in the previous session.

“The Fed guidance was neither very dovish nor very hawkish, but US yields had sold off quite a bit and, hence, some recovery was on the cards as there was no major negative narrative from the Fed,” the trader said.

The Fed cut interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, as widely expected, amid a cooling labour market, while noting that economic growth remained solid.

In a press briefing after the rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is going to “move carefully” as the easing cycle goes on to increase the chances that it gets it right.

He also noted that the Fed has no plan to raise interest rates.

Interest rate futures now price in a 75% probability that the Fed will cut rates by another 25 basis points in December, up from 70% before the decision.

Futures are pricing in an additional 25 bps of cuts for the next quarter. Capital Economics expects the Fed to call time on this loosening cycle a little earlier than before.

Indian bond yields seen little changed ahead of Fed policy decision

“We anticipate additional 25 bp reductions at each meeting until next May, with the rate bottoming out at between 3.50% and 3.75%, 50 bps higher than our pre-election forecast,” the brokerage said in a note.

US yields declined, with the 10-year yield moving below 4.35% after the Fed meeting and Powell said election had no near-term policy impact.

Analysts expect policies of Donald Trump, who was elected for a second term, are likely to stoke inflation.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields seen tracking US peers lower, Fed commentary aids

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Read more stories