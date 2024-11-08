AGL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.24%)
AIRLINK 129.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
BOP 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.79%)
DGKC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 112.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.81%)
HUMNL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.41%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
OGDC 183.76 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.53%)
PAEL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 70.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
TOMCL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.18%)
TREET 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,868 Increased By 26.1 (0.26%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,762 Increased By 241.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 28,825 Increased By 38.9 (0.14%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-08

APTMA organises seminar on ‘Electronic Certificate of Origin’

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 08:09am

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) organised a seminar on Electronic Certificate of Origin (ECO) in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The event aimed to educate representatives from member mills about the benefits and procedures of obtaining electronic certificates of origin.

Kamal Shahryar, Advisor/Focal Person and Tariq Idrees, Deputy Director from TDAP and Rizwan Samad, Deputy Manager and Muhammad Umar Saleem, Business Analyst from PSW addressed the seminar.

Secretary General APTMA Mohammad Raza Baqir welcomed the guests at APTMA Lahore office. A large number of representatives from member mills attended the seminar to get know-how about ECC.

Kamal Shahryar from TDAP kicked off the seminar with a detailed presentation, thanking APTMA for organizing the event. He explained that PSW developed the ECO system for TDAP, and both organizations are working together to resolve exporters’ issues. The system, which launched two months ago, has completely replaced manual proceedings with electronic operations for Certificate of Origin.

Shahryar also discussed the importance of approaching TDAP for preferential trade certificates and Chambers of Commerce and Industry for non-preferential trade. He provided insights into the REX system, GSP, and other trade-related schemes, as well as Pakistan’s beneficial preferential arrangements, including three Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), five Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs), four multilateral agreements, GSTP, and PTN.

Additionally, Muhammad Umar Saleem and Rizwan Samad from PSW walked participants through online Customs and regulatory processes. The interactive seminar allowed attendees to raise queries, which were addressed by the visiting officers from TDAP and PSW.

Raza Baqir said in his concluding remarks that the shift to Electronic Certificates of Origin is a significant step forward for Pakistan’s trade facilitation. As noted by the World Customs Organization, properly designed ECOs can reduce the risk of forgery and increase efficiency. This move aligns with global trends, where countries like China and the Republic of Korea have already adopted Electronic Certificates of Origin.

By embracing digital certification, he expressed the hope that Pakistan can streamline its trade processes, reduce costs, and enhance security. The International Chamber of Commerce emphasizes the importance of certificates of origin in facilitating global trade and commerce. With this new system in place, Pakistan is poised to improve its trade competitiveness and foster economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

APTMA TDAP All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Electronic Certificate of Origin

Comments

200 characters

APTMA organises seminar on ‘Electronic Certificate of Origin’

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories