Markets Print 2024-11-08

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (November 07, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 06-11-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,000        285        18,285        18,285          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,291        305        19,596        19,596          NIL
===========================================================================

