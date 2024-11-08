AGL 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.94%)
Markets Print 2024-11-08

Mills indulge in fresh buying of cotton

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Around, 1200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Dherki, 200 bales of Ghotki, 2400 bales of Yazman Mandi, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 2200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold in between RS 17,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 2300 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 17,950 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between RS 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund and 2400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 17,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

