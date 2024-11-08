AGL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.69%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
BOP 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.55%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.05%)
FFBL 65.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.9%)
HUMNL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.3%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
MLCF 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
OGDC 183.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.38%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
SEARL 70.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.41%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TOMCL 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.18%)
TREET 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 51.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.88%)
BR100 9,868 Increased By 25.7 (0.26%)
BR30 30,144 Increased By 107.2 (0.36%)
KSE100 92,851 Increased By 330.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 28,850 Increased By 63.2 (0.22%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-08

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 73.882 billion and the number of lots traded was 64,334.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 46.997 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 8.249 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.231 billion), Silver (PKR 3.356 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.076 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.690 billion), SP 500 (PKR 889.332 million), DJ (PKR 677.034 million), Copper (PKR 378.436 million), Natural Gas (PKR 187.919 million), Palladium (PKR 87.783 million), Brent (PKR 31.243 million), Japan Equity (PKR 22.270 million) and Aluminum (PKR 5.814 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots amounting to PKR 40.398 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories