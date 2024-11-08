KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 73.882 billion and the number of lots traded was 64,334.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 46.997 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 8.249 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.231 billion), Silver (PKR 3.356 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.076 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.690 billion), SP 500 (PKR 889.332 million), DJ (PKR 677.034 million), Copper (PKR 378.436 million), Natural Gas (PKR 187.919 million), Palladium (PKR 87.783 million), Brent (PKR 31.243 million), Japan Equity (PKR 22.270 million) and Aluminum (PKR 5.814 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots amounting to PKR 40.398 million were traded.

