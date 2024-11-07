AGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.13%)
Ghani Chemical Industries launches ‘Pakistan’s largest ASU plant’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 05:01pm

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) on Thursday said it successfully commissioned “Pakistan’s largest Air Separation Unit (ASU) plant” in Hattar Special Economic Zone, located in District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

GCIL, engaged in the manufacturing, sale and trading of medical, industrial gases and chemicals, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The company has successfully commissioned Pakistan’s largest and company’s fifth new state-of-the-art industrial and medical gases manufacturing plant (having capacity of 275 tons per day [TPD]) at Hattar Special Economic Zone, District Haripur,” read the notice.

Pakistan’s chemical maker Ghani to establish LPG storage facility in Punjab

“With the commencement of its operations GCIL have obtained the status of leading manufacturer of industrial and medial gases sector of the country,” it added.

Last year in December, the listed company informed its stakeholders that it was in process to set up ASU plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is capable of producing liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon simultaneously.

Apart from the ASU plant, the company back then said that it would also setup a calcium carbide manufacturing project at Hattar Special Economic Zone.

“Hopefully this project will save millions of USD and shall also open the doors for earning foreign exchange for the country,” the company stated back then.

“Both the above projects are planned to be in operation during the first quarter of calendar year 2024.”

As per the company’s latest financial results, GCIL posted a profit after taxation of Rs303 million in the first quarter of FY25, against Rs225 million in comparison with the same period of the previous year. Accordingly, company’s earnings per share increased to Re0.61 compared to an EPS of Re0.46 in the same period of the previous year.

Apart from plant in Haripur, the company also runs four 410 TPD ASUs at Lahore (02) and Karachi (02)

