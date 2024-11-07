AGL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
AIRLINK 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.23%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
FCCL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
FFBL 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.95%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.74%)
HUMNL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.97%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.52%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.37%)
MLCF 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
OGDC 182.77 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.12%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.81%)
PPL 148.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PRL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 69.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
TOMCL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 52.40 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.05%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,850 Increased By 55.8 (0.57%)
BR30 30,039 Increased By 391.9 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,448 Increased By 426.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 28,779 Increased By 114.3 (0.4%)
Indian shares slide as Hindalco weighs on metal stocks

Published 07 Nov, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares fell in morning trading on Thursday, in contrast to their Asian peers, as Hindalco Industries led a slide in metal stocks after its US unit reported a lower quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.18% to 24,196.65 points as of 10:29 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex shed 1.16% to 79,445.7.

Hindalco slid 7% after its US unit, Novelis, reported a lower profit.

It was the biggest decliner on the Nifty and dragged metals stocks down around 1.5%.

Helping curb the losses was Apollo Hospitals’s 6.4% jump, the most on the Nifty, after it beat second-quarter profit estimates on strong healthcare services demand.

However, the broader, more domestically focused small-cap index and mid-caps fell about 0.4% each, outperforming the benchmark indexes, driven by gains in BSE and Kalyan Jewellers following their inclusion in a key MSCI index.

The losses in the Indian benchmarks were in contrast to their Asian peers, which tracked the surge in Wall Street indexes to record highs overnight as markets celebrated, in part, the clarity of US election outcome after Donald Trump’s win.

The Nifty and Sensex had jumped 1.1% on Wednesday, their biggest single-day gain in more than six weeks, after Trump’s victory.

Financials lead rebound in Indian shares ahead of US election

Trump’s stated policies such as reducing corporate tax rates will help Indian information technology companies, while a focus on the China +1 strategy will benefit several domestic sectors, according to analysts.

With the US election done, the focus will shift to the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and commentary, due after the Indian markets close.

The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, which, in general, makes emerging markets such as India more attractive to foreign investors.

However, foreigners have pulled money from Indian stocks for the last 27 sessions, redirecting funds to China after recent stimulus measures – a scenario that could be threatened by Trump, who started a trade war with Beijing during his first term as US president.

Indian shares

