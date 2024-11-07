AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Markets Print 2024-11-07

Malaysian palm oil higher

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed up on Wednesday, supported by gains in rival vegetable oils and a weaker ringgit, while investors look for cues from an industry conference in Indonesia starting later this week and Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due next week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 112 ringgit or 2.33%, to 4,918 ringgit ($1,117.73) a metric ton on the closing.

“The futures market is waiting for new leads from the Bali conference and MPOB official data next week,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. The two-day Indonesian Palm Oil Conference in Bali starts on Thursday, while the MPOB data is scheduled to be out on Nov. 11.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.51%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.48%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.33%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 1.38% against the US dollar, making vegetable oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies. India’s palm oil imports surged 59% in October to a three-month high compared to the previous month, as refiners boosted purchases to replenish stocks depleted by lower-than-usual imports in recent months and strong festive demand.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in October, marking their first decline in three months, due to lower output and higher exports, a Reuters survey showed.

