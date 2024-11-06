Republican Kelly Ayotte projected to win New Hampshire governor race

Republican Kelly Ayotte won the New Hampshire governor’s race on Tuesday, The Associated Press projected, defeating Democrat Joyce Craig in one of the nation’s only closely fought gubernatorial contests.

Ayotte, a former US senator, had accused Craig, the former mayor of the state’s largest city, Manchester, of failing to address crime and homelessness during her tenure.

Craig had sought to make abortion a central issue, attacking Ayotte for backing the US Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate a nationwide right and suggesting she might pursue statewide limits as governor.

Ayotte has said she would block any changes to New Hampshire’s current law, which was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2021 and banned abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

She will succeed outgoing Republican Governor Chris Sununu, who decided not to seek a fifth two-year term.