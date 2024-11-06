AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
DGKC 89.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
FFBL 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.82%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.45%)
HUBC 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
MLCF 42.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.47%)
NBP 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.91%)
PAEL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 147.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.37%)
PRL 23.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
SEARL 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.69%)
TREET 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TRG 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,857 Increased By 51 (0.52%)
BR30 29,696 Increased By 18.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 92,800 Increased By 495.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,937 Increased By 96.6 (0.33%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HK stocks down, China’s yuan slips as US election counting progresses

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:51am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan weakened in early Asian trades on Wednesday and Hong Kong stocks fell as opinion polls and preliminary counting tallies from the US election still showed a tight presidential race.

US stock futures and the dollar were up slightly, as some tallies pointed to President Donald Trump making gains over Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground states.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.17% at the open, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.24%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.02%.

China stocks higher as PM expresses confidence in economic recovery

The US presidential election will have a meaningful impact on China’s economy and capital markets. As part of his pitch to boost American manufacturing, Trump has promised voters he will impose tariffs of 60% or more on goods from China.

Overnight, US-listed Chinese stocks rose 1.6%.

The offshore yuan fell more than 0.5% versus the dollar.

Trump’s proposed tariff and tax policies are seen as inflationary and therefore likely to keep US interest rates high and undermine currencies of trading partners.

During Trump’s first presidency, the yuan weakened about 5% against the dollar during the initial round of US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018, and fell another 1.5% a year later when trade tensions escalated.

HK stocks down, China’s yuan slips as US election counting progresses

