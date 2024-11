HANOI: Vietnam exported 1.15 million metric tons of coffee in the first 10 months of this year, down 11.2% from the same period in 2023, government data released on Wednesday showed.

Coffee export revenue in the same period rose 39% to $4.6 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

In October, the country exported 44,000 tons of coffee, 1.5% higher than a year earlier.