AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
DGKC 89.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
FFBL 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.82%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.45%)
HUBC 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
MLCF 42.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.47%)
NBP 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.91%)
PAEL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 147.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.37%)
PRL 23.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
SEARL 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.69%)
TREET 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TRG 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,857 Increased By 51 (0.52%)
BR30 29,696 Increased By 18.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 92,800 Increased By 495.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,937 Increased By 96.6 (0.33%)
Nov 06, 2024
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as markets await US election outcome

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:29am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average tracked Wall Street’s strong finish on Wednesday as market participants awaited indications of the outcome of a knife-edge US presidential election.

The Nikkei was up 1.9% at 39,211.84, as of 0216 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 1.6% at 2,706.51.

US stocks closed sharply higher in a broad rally on Tuesday after data signalled a solid economy, but investors braced for volatile trading this week as voting was underway in an extremely tight presidential election.

The Nikkei accelerated gains as the dollar strengthened against the yen.

The dollar climbed 1% to 153.22 yen. A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters’ overseas earnings when repatriated.

“The market is looking ahead of the election outcome already, with the dollar gaining and Japanese stocks rising,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Risk money started flowing into global equities after strong US economic data, said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“That lifted Japanese stocks. Whoever becomes the US President, the US economy looks to remain solid and that’s a follow wind for US equities.”

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing purchasing managers index, a gauge of the services sector, accelerated to 56.0 last month, its highest since August 2022.

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds from sharp losses, stocks with robust outlooks shine

In Japan, technology stocks led the gains, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumping 6.3% to become the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Toyota Motor slipped 0.68% ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.

“Toyota’s outlook will be a gauge for the market to confirm fundamentals of local firms, which we need to see for further gains of the Nikkei” said Kamada.

Shares of Nintendo jumped 4.3% even as the gaming company cut its operating profit forecast for the year to March 2025 by 10%.

