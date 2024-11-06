AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
DGKC 89.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
FFBL 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.82%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.45%)
HUBC 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
MLCF 42.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.47%)
NBP 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.91%)
PAEL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 147.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.37%)
PRL 23.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
SEARL 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.69%)
TREET 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TRG 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,857 Increased By 51 (0.52%)
BR30 29,696 Increased By 18.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 92,800 Increased By 495.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,937 Increased By 96.6 (0.33%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields to tail US peers higher amid US election outcome

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:27am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trend higher in opening deals on Wednesday as US Treasury yields rose again, with early US presidential election results showing an edge for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.77% and 6.85%, compared with the previous close of 6.7931%, a trader with a private bank said.

“Benchmark bond yield could move in a wider range today and after opening higher, we would not be surprised if the trend changes based on the final election tally,” the trader said.

According to Associated Press, Trump is leading against Democrat candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris, and could become the president again if these trends persist.

Trump won eight states, while Harris captured three states, but the outcome of the race remained uncertain with critical battleground states unlikely to be called for hours or even days.

As of 0100 GMT on Wednesday, polls had closed in 25 states.

The early results were as anticipated, with the contest expected to come down to seven swing states: Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.

India bond yields to trend higher as US peers spike

Opinion polls showed Trump and Harris were neck and neck in all seven going into Election Day. Trump had 90 electoral votes, while Harris had gained 27 electoral votes. A candidate needs a total of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College to claim the presidency.

Trump’s policies on enacting higher tariffs on imports are likely to stoke inflation and put upward pressure on US yields, and slow down the pace of rate cuts from Federal Reserve.

The 10-year US yield rose in Asian hours and was around 4.38%, while the two-year yield that react more closely to interest rates was above 4.25%.

The elections would be followed by the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on Thursday, wherein a 25-basis-point rate cut is priced in by the market, and guidance would be crucial.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields to tail US peers higher amid US election outcome

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories