KARACHI: The local gold prices saw a slight decline on Tuesday, following a global downtrend, traders said. Gold prices inched down by Rs 500 to Rs 283,200 per tola and Rs 429 to Rs 242, 798 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs 3430 per tola and Rs 2940.67 per 10 grams, the association added.

