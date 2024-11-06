AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-06

Nikkei rebounds as stocks with robust outlooks shine

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:00am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp decline on Friday, led by stocks that reported robust outlooks.

The Nikkei rose 1.11% to close trade at 38,474.90 points, after opening 0.58% higher.

The index had declined 2.63% on Friday in its biggest daily decline in a month. Markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The broader Topix was up 0.76% to 2,664.26.

Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, said investors clearly had more appetite for the upside following the opening, which pushed the early rally further.

“But the momentum will not last long as investors are cautious until they confirm the results of the US presidential election. The Nikkei’s volatility is still high,” said Suzuki.

The Nikkei volatility index rose 4.49 points to 30.52, compared to its 75-day average of 27.7.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) increased its trading hours by 30 minutes to 1530 JST (0630 GMT) on Tuesday to try to boost trading volumes.

Strategists, however, said the extended trading is unlikely to help boost volumes in the long term.

Electronic components maker TDK surged 6% after the raised its annual operating profit forecast on Friday to 220 billion yen ($1.45 billion), 27% higher than a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Nomura Holdings jumped 10.61% after the brokerage reported on Friday that it had more than doubled its quarterly profit to the highest level in four years.

Nikkei Japan stocks Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei rebounds as stocks with robust outlooks shine

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories