WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 5, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Nov-24 1-Nov-24 31-Oct-24 30-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105539 0.10544 0.105477 0.10554 Euro 0.816931 0.817635 0.817191 0.813392 Japanese yen 0.004926 0.004892 0.004907 U.K. pound 0.972278 0.970534 0.974554 0.975581 U.S. dollar 0.749203 0.751158 0.750957 0.752096 Algerian dinar 0.005631 0.005637 0.005643 Australian dollar 0.495148 0.493304 0.492096 Botswana pula 0.05619 Brazilian real 0.129414 0.129361 0.129984 Brunei dollar 0.567491 Canadian dollar 0.539228 Chilean peso 0.000779 0.000791 Czech koruna 0.032323 Danish krone 0.109541 Indian rupee 0.008908 0.008945 Israeli New Shekel 0.199841 Korean won 0.000544 0.000543 0.000544 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44718 2.4513 2.45422 Malaysian ringgit 0.171717 0.171125 Mauritian rupee 0.016239 0.016204 Mexican peso 0.037392 0.037388 New Zealand dollar 0.449185 0.448366 0.448021 0.449114 Norwegian krone 0.068382 Omani rial 1.94851 1.95307 1.95604 Peruvian sol Philippine peso 0.012873 Polish zloty 0.187916 0.187463 0.188076 Qatari riyal 0.205825 0.206307 0.20662 Russian ruble 0.00774 Saudi Arabian riya 0.199787 0.200255 0.200559 Singapore dollar 0.569044 0.567491 South African rand 0.04273 Swedish krona 0.070156 0.070326 Swiss franc 0.868943 0.865838 0.867657 0.86682 Thai baht 0.022175 0.02229 Trinidadian dollar 0.111244 U.A.E. dirham 0.204004 Uruguayan peso 0.018011 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024