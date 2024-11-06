WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 5, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 4-Nov-24 1-Nov-24 31-Oct-24 30-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105539 0.10544 0.105477 0.10554
Euro 0.816931 0.817635 0.817191 0.813392
Japanese yen 0.004926 0.004892 0.004907
U.K. pound 0.972278 0.970534 0.974554 0.975581
U.S. dollar 0.749203 0.751158 0.750957 0.752096
Algerian dinar 0.005631 0.005637 0.005643
Australian dollar 0.495148 0.493304 0.492096
Botswana pula 0.05619
Brazilian real 0.129414 0.129361 0.129984
Brunei dollar 0.567491
Canadian dollar 0.539228
Chilean peso 0.000779 0.000791
Czech koruna 0.032323
Danish krone 0.109541
Indian rupee 0.008908 0.008945
Israeli New Shekel 0.199841
Korean won 0.000544 0.000543 0.000544
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44718 2.4513 2.45422
Malaysian ringgit 0.171717 0.171125
Mauritian rupee 0.016239 0.016204
Mexican peso 0.037392 0.037388
New Zealand dollar 0.449185 0.448366 0.448021 0.449114
Norwegian krone 0.068382
Omani rial 1.94851 1.95307 1.95604
Peruvian sol
Philippine peso 0.012873
Polish zloty 0.187916 0.187463 0.188076
Qatari riyal 0.205825 0.206307 0.20662
Russian ruble 0.00774
Saudi Arabian riya 0.199787 0.200255 0.200559
Singapore dollar 0.569044 0.567491
South African rand 0.04273
Swedish krona 0.070156 0.070326
Swiss franc 0.868943 0.865838 0.867657 0.86682
Thai baht 0.022175 0.02229
Trinidadian dollar 0.111244
U.A.E. dirham 0.204004
Uruguayan peso 0.018011
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
