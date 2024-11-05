AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Iran: PM Shehbaz

APP Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 11:00pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan desires to further strengthen its brotherly relationship with Iran through maintaining regular high-level exchanges and enhancing mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, reiterated Pakistan’s support to the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and statehood.

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

He strongly condemned and expressed grave concern over Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming Iranian FM Araghchi on his first official visit,, PM Shehbaz conveyed his regards and wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister also emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance and, above all, grant of the inalienable right to self-determination to the Palestinian people, as guaranteed to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN, as well as OIC.

The prime minister reiterated strong condemnation of Israel’s attack against Iran on October 26, 2024, while reaffirming support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Deputy PM Dar, Iranian FM Araghchi commit to enhance trade, investment

The Iranian foreign minister thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s continuous support and briefed him on Iran’s perspective regarding the situation in the region.

Bilateral trade bilateral cooperation Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Iran ties bilateral trade ties Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Iran: PM Shehbaz

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan to head SC’s seven-member constitutional bench

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of US election

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025, Pakistan’s quota to be 179,210

Shooting in Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Deputy PM Dar, Iranian FM Araghchi commit to enhance trade, investment

NA session indefinitely adjourned after PTI’s protest

KSE-100 closes above 92,000 for first time as buying momentum persists

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) CEO

Read more stories