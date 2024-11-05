Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Iran: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan desires to further strengthen its brotherly relationship with Iran through maintaining regular high-level exchanges and enhancing mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, reiterated Pakistan’s support to the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and statehood.

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

He strongly condemned and expressed grave concern over Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming Iranian FM Araghchi on his first official visit,, PM Shehbaz conveyed his regards and wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister also emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance and, above all, grant of the inalienable right to self-determination to the Palestinian people, as guaranteed to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN, as well as OIC.

The prime minister reiterated strong condemnation of Israel’s attack against Iran on October 26, 2024, while reaffirming support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Deputy PM Dar, Iranian FM Araghchi commit to enhance trade, investment

The Iranian foreign minister thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s continuous support and briefed him on Iran’s perspective regarding the situation in the region.