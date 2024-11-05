AGL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.53%)
Sports

Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick fires Al Hilal past Esteghlal, Neymar replaced early

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2024 01:30pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RIYADH: Aleksandar Mitrovic scored three times on Monday as Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal beat Iranian side Esteghlal in the AFC Champions Elite to maintain their 100 percent start to the competition.

Brazil star Neymar came on as a second-half substitute but was then replaced. It was the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker’s second appearance in two weeks following almost one year out after rupturing ligaments in his left knee.

Neymar, 32, came on after 58 minutes at Kingdom Arena with Al Hilal already 2-0 up thanks to a first-half double from Serbia striker Mitrovic.

However, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer appeared to have a problem with his thigh and, minutes after receiving treatment on the sidelines, was substituted on 86 minutes.

Man City will ‘struggle’ to overcome injury crisis, says Guardiola

He left the pitch clutching his right hamstring.

The win puts Saudi title-holders Al Hilal, record four-time continental champions, top of the standings for West Asia, with four victories from four.

Also on Monday, fellow Saudi side Al Ahli ensured they would keep pace with their Riyadh rivals. Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice in a 5-1 win over Al Shorta of Iraq to take the team to 12 points from a possible 12.

Former Liverpool star Firmino opened the scoring at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on 14 minutes with a glancing header from Ziyad Al Johani’s cross.

The goal ended the Brazilian’s eight-match goalless streak.

Al Ahli had the chance to go 2-0 up 11 minutes later, but Franck Kessie’s penalty was saved by Al Shorta goalkeeper Ahmed Basil.

Almost in an instant, the visitors equalised through Sajjad Jassim.

Firmino put the hosts back in front deep into first-half injury-time. Al Ahli then scored three times in 12 second-half minutes to blow away Al Shorta.

First, Firmino teed up Saudi Arabia international Feras Al Buraikan, before former Manchester City winger Mahrez struck twice in quick succession just after the hour.

Elsewhere, UAE side Al Wasl were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Al Sadd of Qatar, while Iran’s Persepolis and Qatar’s Al Gharafa played out the same scoreline also in Dubai.

Neymar Aleksandar Mitrovic

