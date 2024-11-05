AGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.5%)
AIRLINK 131.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.8%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
DGKC 88.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.55%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
FFBL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.68%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 184.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (1.68%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 148.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.42%)
PTC 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.94%)
SEARL 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
TPLP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,819 Increased By 50.8 (0.52%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 388.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,383 Increased By 444.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 28,853 Increased By 109.7 (0.38%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea stocks slip as investors turn cautious ahead of US election

  • KOSPI was down 15.11 points, or 0.58%, at 2,573.86
Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 12:55pm

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell on Tuesday amid increasing risk-off sentiment ahead of the US presidential election. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.*

South Korea stocks rise on moves to scrap planned tax on financial investments

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 15.11 points, or 0.58%, at 2,573.86 as of 01:46 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.87% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.03%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.82%.

  • Hyundai shed 2.08% and sister automaker Kia lost 1.13%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.28% and flat, respectively.

  • South Korea’s October headline inflation slowed further to its weakest in almost four years, data showed, strengthening the case for more interest rate cuts and fuelling worries of an undershoot of the Bank of Korea’s 2% target.

  • Of the total 939 traded issues, 439 shares advanced and 419 declined.

  • Foreigners net sold shares worth 232.6 billion won ($168.8 million) on the main board.

  • The won was quoted at 1,378.3 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% lower than its Monday’s close at 1,374.5.

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,377.3 per dollar, down 0.3%, while its one-month contract was quoted at 1,375.4 in non-deliverable forward trading.

  • The KOSPI has fallen 3.07% so far this year, but gained 0.5% in the last 30 trading sessions.

  • The won has shed 6.6% against the dollar so far this year.

  • In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.88.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.9 basis points to 2.926%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 1.3 basis points to 3.084%.

South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korea stocks slip as investors turn cautious ahead of US election

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Read more stories