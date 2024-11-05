AGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.5%)
AIRLINK 131.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.8%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
DGKC 88.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.55%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
FFBL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.68%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 184.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (1.68%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 148.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.42%)
PTC 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.94%)
SEARL 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
TPLP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,819 Increased By 50.8 (0.52%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 388.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,383 Increased By 444.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 28,853 Increased By 109.7 (0.38%)
Japan’s Nikkei rebounds from sharp losses, stocks with robust outlooks shine

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 12:27pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp decline on Friday – its most recent trading session – led by stocks that reported robust outlooks.

The Nikkei rose 1.11% to 38,474.66 by the midday break, after opening 0.58% higher.

That followed a 2.63% drop on Friday in its biggest daily decline in a month.

Markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The broader Topix was up 0.73% to 2,663.58.

Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, said investors clearly had more appetite for the upside following the opening, which pushed the early rally further.

“But the momentum will not last long as investors are cautious until they confirm the results of the US presidential election.

The Nikkei’s volatility is still high,“ said Suzuki.

The Nikkei volatility index rose 20.55% to 31.39.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) is increasing its trading hours by 30 minutes to 1530 JST (0630 GMT) on Tuesday to try to boost trading volume.

Heavyweight TDK surged 7% after the electronic components maker raised its annual operating profit forecast on Friday to 220 billion yen ($1.45 billion), 27% higher than a year earlier.

Japan stocks rally as yen tumbles

Nomura Holdings jumped 8% after the brokerage reported on Friday that it had more than doubled its quarterly profit to the highest level in four years.

The brokerage sector rose 4.49% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Sanrio surged 14% after the owner of the ‘Hello Kitty’ brand raised its annual net profit forecast.

