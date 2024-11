KYIV: Ukraine’s air defence units were trying to repel a second wave of overnight drone attacks by Russia on Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday.

Air defence systems were engaged in repelling an attack in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.

Russia says captured Ukraine village near logistics hub

Earlier, air defence units were trying to repel an attack on the city’s Holosiisvskyi district.