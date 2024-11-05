AGL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 88.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.91%)
FCCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
FFBL 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
HUBC 108.81 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.27%)
HUMNL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.94%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.91%)
OGDC 185.00 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.07%)
PAEL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 148.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
PRL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 16.52 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.4%)
SEARL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.03%)
TREET 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,779 Increased By 11.4 (0.12%)
BR30 29,771 Increased By 370.6 (1.26%)
KSE100 92,112 Increased By 174.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 28,730 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.05%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Podcaster Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump for president

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 10:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently interviewed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for nearly three hours, said on Monday he has endorsed the former president in the race to the White House.

Trump faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 US election in what polls show to be a tight race. Harris has got multiple celebrity endorsements.

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Rogan said on X while posting a clip of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk, who has also endorsed Trump. Rogan said in his post that Musk made the “most compelling case for Trump.”

Trump’s recent interview with Rogan lasted about 3 hours and was released on YouTube and Spotify in late October.

The two discussed a range of topics and the interview got over 45 million views on YouTube.

The former president criticized Rogan in August on Truth Social, his social media platform, after the podcaster praised then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Kennedy has since pulled out of the race and endorsed Trump. Trump later called Rogan a “good guy.”

Trump and Harris have courted voters with appearances on podcasts, in addition to more traditional rallies and media interviews.

In election, Hollywood is about cash not endorsements

Spotify said in March “The Joe Rogan Experience” had 14.5 million followers, almost triple the platform’s second most popular program.

Rogan also has more than 19 million followers on Instagram and 18 million followers on YouTube.

A poll by YouGov last year found that 81% of his listeners are male and 56% are under 35 years old, a demographic that tends to support Trump over Harris.

Harris’ team had been in touch with Rogan’s program about a possible appearance but her campaign said in late October she will not appear on his podcast.

Rogan joins a list of celebrities like Musk and wrestler Hulk Hogan to have endorsed Trump.

Harris has a much bigger list of celebrity endorsements - ranging from basketball superstar Lebron James and actress Meryl Streep to comedian Chris Rock and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Superstar singers Beyonce and Taylor Swift have also endorsed her.

US election Elon Musk US presidential election YouTube spotify Taylor Swift Oprah Winfrey 2024 US Presidential election 2024 US election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris Joe Rogan Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Podcaster Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump for president

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Oil trades in tight range ahead of US election

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

Read more stories