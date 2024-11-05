AGL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Palm falls on Dalian soyoil weakness, stronger ringgit

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 10:13am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by weaker Dalian soyoil prices and a stronger ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil higher

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 23 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,868 ringgit ($1,115.23) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.18%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.35%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.24%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.11% against the US dollar, making the vegetable oil more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies

  • Oil prices eased as markets braced for uncertainties from the US presidential election, after rising more than 2% in the past session as OPEC+ delayed plans to hike production in December and eased supply concerns.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Estimates by cargo surveyors showed exports of Malaysian palm oil products rose between 11.5% and 13.7% in October, compared with a month earlier.

  • Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price for November to $961.97 per metric ton from $893.64 in October, a trade ministry official told Reuters. The new price will put the export tax for November at $124 per ton.

  • Palm oil may retrace into a range of 4,747 ringgit to 4,791 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break resistance at 4,883 ringgit, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

