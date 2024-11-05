Palm falls on Dalian soyoil weakness, stronger ringgit

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by weaker Dalian soyoil prices and a stronger ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 23 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,868 ringgit ($1,115.23) a metric ton in early trade.

