AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.88%)
AIRLINK 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
DFML 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
FFBL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
FFL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
HUBC 109.10 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.54%)
HUMNL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.12%)
KEL 4.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
MLCF 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
NBP 59.71 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.93%)
OGDC 184.63 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.86%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 148.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 16.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.22%)
SEARL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
TPLP 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.89%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,774 Increased By 5.9 (0.06%)
BR30 29,763 Increased By 362.7 (1.23%)
KSE100 92,093 Increased By 154.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 28,724 Decreased By -20.1 (-0.07%)
Nov 05, 2024
Markets

India bond yields seen flat with focus on US elections

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged on Tuesday, in line with their US peers overnight, with investor focus glued to the US presidential election.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.78% and 6.83%, compared with the previous close of 6.7970%, a trader with a private bank said.

“Most traders have already positioned themselves for the big event, and today we are unlikely to se any major moves, and yields should be rangebound with sideway moves,” the trader said.

The US presidential election is later in the day and investors have been putting on trade betting Republican candidate Donald Trump could be president again, although he is still neck and neck with Vice President Kamala Harris in several polls.

Trump’s policies on enacting higher tariffs on imports are likely to stoke inflation and put upward pressure on US yields, and slow down the pace of rate cuts from Federal Reserve.

The biggest shock to Asian economies would come from a victory for Trump, whose proposed plan is to sharply raise import tariffs to improve trade balances, shift manufacturing production to the US, and combat China’s rising global influence, MUFG said in a note.

The 10-year US yield eased on Monday and was around the 4.30% mark in Asian hours, as traders squared up positions ahead of election due in part to a new opinion poll showing Harris with a surprise lead in lowa, a state that Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020.

India bond yields to trend higher as US peers spike

The elections would be followed by the Fed’s policy decision due on Thursday, wherein a 25-basis-point rate cut is priced in by the market, and guidance would be crucial.

Back home, traders will eye sale of debt from states, which aim to raise 94.67 billion rupees ($1.13 billion), with the quantum being lower than schedule for third straight auction.

Indian government bonds

