AGL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.84%)
FCCL 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
FFBL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
HUBC 108.83 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.28%)
HUMNL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.01%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.92%)
MLCF 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.44%)
NBP 59.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.91%)
OGDC 185.00 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.07%)
PAEL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 148.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 16.55 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (8.6%)
SEARL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
TREET 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,779 Increased By 11.4 (0.12%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 387.9 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,086 Increased By 148.4 (0.16%)
KSE30 28,719 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.08%)
Stocks, dollar on tenterhooks with all eyes on US Election Day

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 09:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Stock markets moved sideways and an uneasy calm settled over currencies and bonds as investors waited for the United States to choose a new leader with polls showing the contest on a knife edge.

Oil held sharp overnight gains on delays to producers’ plans for increased output, leaving benchmark Brent crude futures at $75.08 a barrel after a 3% rise on Monday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

Tokyo’s Nikkei returned from a holiday and rose 1.3% in morning trade.

S&P 500 futures ticked 0.1% higher.

The dollar, which had eased overnight as traders made final adjustments to positions, bought 152.35 yen and traded at $1.0875 per euro.

“They’ve priced what they think is price-able and that’s that,” said Westpac strategist Imre Speizer, adding that a clear win for Republican Donald Trump would lift the dollar, while a win for Democrat Kamala Harris would push it a little lower.

Election day ends an acrimonious campaign jolted by assassination attempts on Trump and the withdrawal of President Joe Biden in favour of Harris, with polls showing the candidates virtually tied.

Markets are on edge about how Trump’s protectionist trade policies in particular could stoke inflation and hit exports in the world’s biggest consumer market with bonds and the dollar expected to move on the outcome of the election.

“Ultimately the US election comes down to this - whether the US electorate wants to vote for economic policy continuity, institutional stability and liberal democracy (Harris) or radical trade policy, a further retreat for globalization and strongman democracy (Trump),” J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

Asian markets rise ahead of US election, Chinese stimulus meeting

“In short, a vote for stability or change.” BRACED China is seen on the front line of tariff risk and the currency in particular is trading on tenterhooks with implied volatility against the dollar at record highs.

The yuan hovered at 7.1065 per dollar, while broader foreign exchange markets were steady.

Traders kept one eye on a Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, due at 0330 GMT, though no policy change is expected and most are keeping to the sidelines in order to trade quickly on election results.

The Australian dollar held at $0.6590.

“Simply, if Harris wins, we like selling dollar/yen and buying AUDUSD,” said currency strategists at Citi.

“If Trump wins, we like buying USD against EUR, SEK, and NOK.”

Treasury markets, which have also priced in a US interest rate cut for Thursday, held their ground in Asia with 10-year US yields at 4.30%.

Bitcoin, which is seen as a beneficiary of a softer regulatory environment should Trump win office, has sold from recent highs and was steady at $67,924 on Tuesday.

When results roll in after midnight GMT the focus will be on battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada.

A winner may not be known for days and Trump has signalled that he will attempt to fight any defeat, as he did in 2020.

