KARACHI: The local gold prices saw some recovery on Monday after the global market’s slight rise, traders said.

Gold prices grew by Rs700 and Rs600, reaching Rs283, 700 per tola and Rs243, 227 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices stood firm at Rs3, 430 per tola and Rs2, 940.67 per 10 grams, the association added.

