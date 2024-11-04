Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv wound at least 15

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2024 01:22pm

Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv and the surrounding region with guided aerial bombs on Sunday, wounding at least 15 people, Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the attack damaged two residential buildings and windows of an infrastructure facility, two supermarkets, a cafe, 21 kiosks and a shopping centre.

There were four interior ministry employees among those injured in Kharkiv, the governor said.

The eastern city has become a frequent target of Russian air attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russian missiles kill police officer in strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Syniehubov said Russian forces had badly damaged a five-storey apartment building in Kivsharivka, a small town near Kupiansk, east of Kharkiv.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the regional police, said three residents died in the attack. A woman was rescued overnight, but further such efforts were hampered by ongoing Russian attacks, regional authorities said.

