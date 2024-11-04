Promoting FDI inflows top priority: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that promotion of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country is the top priority of the government.

He said this while talking to a delegation of renowned business personalities from the United Kingdom, led by Zuber Issa, here today.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on exploring new avenues of cooperation and further enhancing business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister said the business and trading community are being provided with the best facilities through the one-window operation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council. He said the country’s economy has been improving in recent days as a result of the government’s efforts, enhancing investors’ confidence. He encouraged the delegation to invest in Pakistan.

The delegation members praised the Prime Minister’s economic policies and expressed their confidence in the stability and sustainable development of the national economy.

