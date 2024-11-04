AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
LWMC working to provide cleaner environment for city

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is actively working to provide a cleaner environment for the city, with its Anti-Smog Squad continuing clean-up operations even during holidays.

In a bid to combat smog, LWMC has established specialized teams to implement effective cleaning measures throughout Lahore. To control fugitive dust, LWMC has initiated mechanical sweeping, roadside scraping, and water sprinkling across various areas. LWMC teams are currently mobilized for scraping operations on key roads, including Multan Road, Bhekewal Mor, Punjab University, Queen Mary Road, Gol Bagh, Shad Bagh, MacLeod Road, Allama Iqbal Road, GT Road, Ferozepur Road, Kacha Jail Road, and Raiwind Road. Additionally, mechanical sweeping is being conducted on Pine Avenue, Ada Plot, Raiwind Road, and Khayaban-e-Firdausi.

CEO Babar Sahib Din announced that the scrapping process will be carried out in a phased manner across all towns in Lahore. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against individuals who dispose of construction debris and garbage on the roadside. LWMC is committed to taking all necessary steps to create a smog-free environment for the citizens. Citizens are urged to cooperate with LWMC teams in their cleanliness initiatives. They are encouraged to refrain from littering, discarding construction waste on roads, or burning garbage.

For complaints related to cleanliness, residents can contact the LWMC helpline at 1139 or reach out via social media.

