Rizwan-led Pakistan to challenge Australia in ODI today

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan’s first outing as white-ball captain will begin today when Pakistan takes on hosts Australia in the three-match ODI series.

The first game will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the second ODI will begin on 8th November at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The both teams will then travel to Perth where the third ODI will take place on 10th November at the Perth Stadium.

The ODI series will be followed by three-match T20I series, which will be played on November 14, 16 and 18.

Both sides last met in the 50-over format during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 20 where Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The last time both sides featured in a bilateral ODI series was in March/April 2022, when Australia visited Pakistan and the hosts won the series 2-1.

Pakistan has also announced their playing XI for the first ODI, with Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub making their debut. 21-year-old Irfan has already featured in three T20Is for Pakistan, while he has played 24 List-A matches, scoring one century and three half-centuries. Left-handed opening batter Saim has been a part of six Tests and 23 T20Is for Pakistan and has featured in 35 List-A matches accumulating 1,472 runs with the help of four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram and Haseebullah are the other uncapped players in the ODI squad.

Mohammad Rizwan reflecting on team preparations ahead of the ODI series said, “It is an honor to lead the Pakistan team and we are ready to take on Australia in their own backyard. We all know Australia is a very good side, and world champions, but we look forward to competing hard as we have a number of young and exciting players in our squad and it is their chance to grab the opportunities coming their way.”

Rizwan said, “We have had productive training sessions here in Melbourne since our arrival and with the support of Almighty, we look forward to produce positive results in the series. We are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs before the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy back in Pakistan. The forthcoming series beginning with Australia, then Zimbabwe, South Africa and the home Tri-nation tournament will help us assemble a right combination going into the mega event at home. We are expecting fans to come in good number to support us in this series, as they have been a huge support for the team wherever we have played in Australia.”

Pat Cummins, Australia’s ODI captain said, “It’s always great to have such high intensity game which makes the start of summer and it’s a great opportunity for youngsters to get going. Pakistan is quite a decent side and they have players who have scored big runs. We have played against them in recent years, so I think it’s always a fairly even match. There is going to be good crowd tomorrow at the MCG as we are playing against Pakistan.”

Playing XI for first ODI (in batting order):

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain/wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

Schedule of matches:

4 Nov – 1st ODI vs Australia; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (2.30pm local time start)

8 Nov – 2nd ODI vs Australia; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2pm local time start)

10Nov – 3rd ODI vs Australia; Perth Stadium, Perth (11.30am local time start)

14 Nov – 1st T20I vs Australia; Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (6pm local time start)

16 Nov – 2nd T20I vs Australia; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (7pm local time start)

18 Nov – 3rd T20I vs Australia; Bellerive Oval, Hobart (7pm local time start).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024