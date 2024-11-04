AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Markets Print 2024-11-04

FTSE 100 rebounds on Reckitt boost but logs weekly decline

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

LONDON: The UK’s FTSE 100 rebounded on Friday from near three-month lows touched in the prior session, as gains in Reckitt Benckiser helped offset concerns about inflation sparked by the first Labour government budget in 14 years.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.8% by 1632 GMT, with Reckitt surging 7.4% after the consumer goods company, along with US-based Abbott Labs, was cleared of liability in a preterm formula case.

The midcap FTSE 250 index edged up 0.5% but hovered near a three-month trough touched on Thursday as Britain’s finance minister Rachel Reeves faced criticism after her first budget was heavy on spending, tax increases, and borrowing but light on economic growth.

The indexes logged weekly declines after the budget raised concerns about inflation pressures building again, prompting traders to scale back expectations of rate cuts from the Bank of England.

Investors stuck to bets that the BoE will cut rates by 25 basis points next week, but reduced the chance of a December cut to less than 50%. They also expect fewer rate cuts next year.

