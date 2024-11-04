AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
HEC awards 200 scholarships to Sri Lankan students

PPI Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has awarded 200 fully and partially funded scholarships to the 6th batch of Sri Lankan students under the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Programme. Around 500 Sri Lankan students, apart from these awardees, are already pursuing their undergraduate, MS and PhD studies in leading universities in Pakistan.

According to a HEC statement issued on Sunday, HEC in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission, Colombo held a ceremony for the newly selected students in Colombo. General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defense Staff was the chief guest. High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Maj Gen Faheem Ul Aziz (retd) also graced the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman HEC, the Project Director, Pakistan Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme Jehanzeb Khan congratulated the Sri Lankan students and briefed the participants about various aspects of the scholarship programme. He highlighted the importance of education in bringing regional economic stability and enhancing collaboration between the two friendly countries.

In his remarks, the high commissioner said that awarding these scholarships to Sri Lankan students is yet another testament to the excellent brotherly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He urged the students to embrace this opportunity with determination and resilience.

“As you pursue your studies, remember that you are ambassadors of your country and culture. Engage with your peers, share your experiences, and be a bridge between our two nations.

