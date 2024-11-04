Security forces kill four militants in SW

RAWALPINDI: Four militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Sarwakai area of South Waziristan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces conducted operation on the reported presence of militants in the area. During the conduct of operation, militants’ location was effectively engaged by own troops and as a result, four militants were killed.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other militant found in the area. The Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of terrorism from the country.