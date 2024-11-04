HRCP voices its concern over ‘Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024’

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday expressed concern over the recently introduced Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024 in National Assembly, terming it a gross violation of right to due process and fair trial.

The HRCP said that the controversial bill will authorise the state to detain individuals for inquiry for up to three months merely based on credible information or reasonable suspicion without judicial oversight on the presumption that they pose a threat to national security or public order.

“The HRCP strongly urges the government to withdraw this bill and formulate legislation and a plan of action that cannot be abused as a means of violating citizens’ fundamental rights,” read a statement by the HRCP.

The human rights body said that it recognises the urgent need to address the country’s deteriorating security and law and order given the recent upsurge in militancy and significant loss of life. However, it added, preventive detention is not the solution as such powers are liable to be abused.

“Regrettably, the state has a poor track record of using such mechanisms fairly, transparently or judiciously,” it added.

In the current political climate, there is also the fear that preventive detention may be used against political rivals, the statement added.

The HRCP also conveyed its concerns regarding the bill empowering the armed forces to “detain individuals on mere suspicion and without civilian or judicial oversight,” sharing concerns over disregard for the right to due process and fair trial as protected by Articles 10 and 10A of the Constitution.

“Additionally, the grounds for such detention are imprecise and subjective and do not meet the threshold for the derogation of rights under article 4, paragraph 1, of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” said HRCP.

It maintained that the amendment is open-ended rather than referring to temporary or exceptional circumstances.

The ruling coalition has proposed authorising the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), armed forces, and civil armed forces to detain individuals for up to three months through the aforementioned amendment bill introduced in the lower house of parliament on Friday.

The bill would envisage the substitution of section 11EEE of the Anti-Terrorist Act 1997 with a new amended section.

According to the substitution of section 11EEE in the introduced bill, the government, the armed forces or civil armed forces on receiving credible information or a reasonable suspicion exists against a person, may issue detention orders for three months.

