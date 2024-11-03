AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says captured Ukraine village near logistics hub

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2024 05:30pm

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday claimed to have captured another Ukrainian village, just a dozen kilometres from the key eastern logistics hub Pokrovsk, as its troops advance rapidly.

The Russian defence ministry said it had “liberated the settlement of Vichneve following offensive operations”.

Russia has been making swift advances in the eastern Donetsk region for weeks, taking dozens of towns and villages.

On Saturday, Moscow said its forces had captured the large village of Kurakhivka close to the industrial town of Kurakhove, which Russia is also aiming to capture, and the small village of Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region close to the eastern Lugansk region.

Fire breaks out in Kyiv after Russian air attack, Ukraine’s military says

Capturing Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub for Ukraine that connects several fortresses in the Donbas, is one of Russia’s main objectives in the region.

It is also home to a major coke coal mine that is crucial to Ukraine’s steel production for its military.

Russian troops have advanced to just a few kilometres outside the town.

The Russian army took 478 square kilometres (185 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in October, according to an AFP analysis of data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

That marks a record since the first weeks of the conflict in March 2022.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Russia says captured Ukraine village near logistics hub

B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East: US military

CFOs of insurance companies: SECP revises eligibility criteria

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

Ajaz Patel stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep

Kamala Harris tops Trump in Iowa in latest Des Moines Register poll

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

Hasnain returns as Pakistan name playing XI for first ODI against Australia

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

Bangladeshi killed in air strike in Lebanon: govt

Read more stories