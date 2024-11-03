Need stressed to uphold constitution

KARACHI: Speakers at a seminar emphasized the urgent need to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan in its letter and spirit, ensuring that constitutional rights are granted to every segment of society.

The event, titled “Respecting and Protecting the Fundamental Tenets of the Constitution,” was organized by the citizens’ rights organization Sabka and held on Saturday.

Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed said that the Constitution primarily exists to prevent abuses of power and to maintain a system of checks and balances among different state entities.

He warned that the fairness of trials would be compromised following the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. In response to whether these amendments would be struck down, he stated, “I believe that sooner or later, these amendments will be taken back.”

Addressing the National Finance Commission (NFC), Jafri noted that although the NFC should be reconstituted every five years as per constitutional requirements, it has not been formed for the past ten years.

President of Sabka, Nazim Fida Hussain Haji also spoke about historical violations, citing instances when military dictators suspended the Constitution to serve their own interests.

In discussing the current situation, Nazim emphasized that it is high time for the judiciary to stand up and uphold the Constitution in its true letter and spirit. “Nobody has the right to violate my Constitution,” he asserted.

