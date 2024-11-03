‘Power show’ to be held at Swabi Interchange on 9th: CM

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Saturday that the party’s next power show scheduled for November 8 in Peshawar, would now be held on November 9 at Swabi Interchange before announcing a final call to get rid of the incumbent regime.

Speaking at a presser after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, he said that the party has become fed up of being peaceful as it resulted in torture and arrest of the PTI workers despite not responding to the harsh actions of the authorities.

Condemning the alleged ill-treatment of Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, he warned that such attitude towards the former prime minister would not be tolerated.

“We have devised a plan and started working on it. We are ready for a final call to get rid of this Form 47 government,” he said, adding this time PTI leaders and workers would take to streets by donning shrouds.

He said that Swabi power show would be preliminary stage of the PTI’s protest movement in which the leadership would announce its next strategy, assign duties, and preparations for the “final call.”

He clarified that his party has not deferred its planned power show but it was moved to another venue from Peshawar to Swabi. Gandapur dodged question regarding his role in Bushra Bibi’s release, saying that he would have told everything had he played a role in the former first lady’s release.

He also dispelled the rumours of PTI’s deal with the coalition government or establishment, urging the PTI workers not to pay attention to speculations as the rulers would always try to confuse them.

He asked the party workers to stay focused on the anti-government movement.

Referring to criticism against him on his mysterious absence from the Islamabad’s D-Chowk protest, Gandapur also rejected allegations of backing off from PTI’s previous demonstrations leaving behind the workers.

He clarified that he has always reached the protest venues and proved it that they could reach everywhere despite hurdles.

He further said that many people don’t know the reality that law enforcers had broken his vehicle and took away his belongings including mobile phone which were never returned to him so far.

He claimed that they would find nothing in his mobile phone as its data was deleted by him. He asserted that his party would not end protest against the current rulers despite facing adverse action until it gets back the “stolen mandate” and restores supremacy of law and Constitution in the country.

