AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-03

JI to challenge ‘amendment’

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2024 07:56am

LAHORE: Chief Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has reiterated that the 26th constitutional amendment is a measure aimed at undermining judicial independence and announced that the JI will challenge it in court.

Presiding over a central leadership meeting at Mansoorah on Friday, he pledged that the JI would resist the privatization of government schools in Punjab, as well as national enterprises, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Rehman condemned the recent Mastung terrorist attack, praying for the deceased and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. He expressed regret over the rise in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, adding that rather than ensuring citizens’ safety and establishing peace, the government is focusing on attacking the constitution and serving personal interests. The ruling coalition, he asserted, has left citizens at the mercy of terrorists.

The JI Emir also criticized the government for raising petroleum prices despite a global decrease. He said the rulers are exploiting the poor while claiming economic progress achieved at the expense of heavier costs on essential commodities. He demanded that the government should provide relief on petrol and electricity prices, abolish the petroleum levy, and cancel unjust agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He vowed that the JI would continue its protest until these agreements were terminated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Court JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

JI to challenge ‘amendment’

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Germany to provide €20m for BTASP

Bolstering ties: Russian ministerial delegation expected this month

FBR to give cash awards to Inland Revenue officials

CJP summons JCP meeting

Five members nominated for Judicial Commission

Read more stories