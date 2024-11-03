Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price in wholesale market went down from Rs6,300 to Rs6,100 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs135/140 per kg.

Chicken prices went down from Rs15,600 to Rs14,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which is being sold at Rs375 against Rs420 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs590 against Rs650 per kg. Eggs’ price went up from Rs8,800 to Rs9,300 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs320 against Rs310 per dozen. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price went down from Rs800 to Rs750 per kg and red chili powder form Rs650 to Rs600 per kg.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a reduction as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,350 against Rs1,370 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380 against Rs1,420 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price is stable at Rs1,320 against Rs1,350 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,350 against Rs1,380 per 15kg bag.

Pulses prices witnessed a mixed trend as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs430 against Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs480-530 against Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

The prices of cooked food items also remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs310, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs450 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The official price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) went up by Rs2 per kg from Rs251 to Rs253 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which is Rs57 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs251 per kg for November.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs130. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed an increase as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs6,900 against Rs6,300 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs450-470 against Rs400-410 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 against Rs2,400 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 against Rs2,450 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers remained steady at Rs90 per 250ml pack and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices also remained stable at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps’ prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf at Rs570 against Rs600 per kg pack and Express Power at Rs560 against Rs580 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Prices of most of the vegetables witnessed an increasing trend. Ginger price went down from Rs3,000 to Rs2,100 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs550-600 against Rs700-750 per kg, local garlic price is stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs400-425 per kg and Quetta garlic price went down from Rs2,500 to Rs2,200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs575-600 against Rs600-650 per kg.

Potato prices went from Rs250-350 to Rs250-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs65-120 against Rs65-100 per kg; tomato price in wholesale market went up from Rs275-400 to Rs300-450 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-130 against Rs80-120, and onion price went up from Rs350-500 to Rs400-575 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-150 against Rs90-140.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs280-320, various varieties of pumpkin prices went up from Rs300-350 to Rs350-400 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-100 against Rs75-90 against Rs110-160; various types of tinda prices went up from Rs300-450 to Rs350-500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-170 against Rs90-120; eggplant price went down from Rs350 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs80-90 against Rs90-110 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs400 to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-100 against Rs120-130 per kg and cabbage price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs70-80 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs500 to Rs375 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 against Rs130-150 per kg, green chili price is stable at Rs750 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-200 per kg, carrot price is stable at Rs450 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs120-130 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs600 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs65-70 against Rs140-160 per kg.

Yam price is stable at Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs130-150 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs350-400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-110 per kg; peas price went down from Rs1,350 to Rs1,100 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs260-275 against Rs310-325 per kg; okra price is stable at Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-120, and fresh bean price went down from Rs1,000 to Rs700 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs175-190 against Rs225-250 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed declining trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs90-250 against Rs100-275 per kg, guava is available in the range of Rs90-160 against Rs160-200 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-130 per dozen against Rs60-150 per dozen; new arrival various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs90-250 per kg; Persimmon are available in the range of Rs200-300. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs175-300 against Rs200-450 per kg; pomegranates in the range of Rs200-300 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher rates. Consumers have blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, consumers were left at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the costumers and display at a prominent place.

