Kaspersky, Transworld join hands to provide cybersecurity solution for child safety

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, has announced a strategic partnership with Transworld, a leading internet/TV service provider in Pakistan, to offer Kaspersky Safe Kids — a cutting-edge parental control and child safety application.

This joint venture aims to deliver enhanced online safety for children while providing parents with peace of mind as they monitor and manage their children’s digital activities. The service will be available to Transworld customers through a flexible monthly subscription model, ensuring an affordable price point.

With the spread of digital devices and extensive information available online, parents are increasingly concerned about how to protect their children from inappropriate content and excessive device use. Kaspersky Safe Kids is a powerful tool designed to make parental control effortless, offering an array of features to safeguard children in today’s digital world.

Kaspersky Safe Kids features include GPS Tracking to view children’s real-time location and Safe Areas to create a secure perimeter with a schedule specifying when the child should be inside it and sounding an alarm when the child leaves the area during the set time.

