AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-03

US natural gas prices slip on mild forecasts

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 2% on Friday on forecasts for mild weather to continue through mid-November, keeping heating demand lower than usual for this time of year and allowing utilities to add more gas into storage for at least a few more weeks.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 4.4 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $2.663 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Despite Friday’s price decline, the front-month was still up about 4% this week after climbing 13% last week.

Open interest in NYMEX futures, meanwhile, rose to a record 1.736 million contracts on Oct. 30, topping the prior all-time high of 1.700 million contracts in October 2018.

Analysts projected utilities added more gas to storage than usual this week for a third week in a row for the first time since October 2023, which should boost inventories to around 6% over the five-year average for the time of year. Prior to the past few weeks, storage injections through mid-October had been smaller than usual for 14 consecutive weeks because many producers reduced drilling activities this year after average spot monthly prices at the US Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana fell to a 32-year low in March. Prices have remained relatively low since then.

In the spot market, pipeline constraints caused next-day gas prices at the Waha hub in the Permian Shale in West Texas to remain in negative territory for a record 42nd time this year. Even though prices were negative six times in October, analysts have said they expect prices to mostly remain in positive territory now that the new Matterhorn gas pipe from the Permian to the Houston area is in service.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states eased to 101.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October, down from 101.4 bcfd in September. That compared with a record 105.4 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by about 3.1 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary four-month low of 99.8 bcfd on Friday. Analysts noted preliminary data was often revised later in the day. With so many firms curtailing drilling activities, analysts projected average output in calendar 2024 will decline for the first time since 2020 when the COVID pandemic cut demand for the fuel. Looking ahead, however, analysts projected producers would boost output later this year and in 2025 to meet rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) export demand with two new export plants - Venture Global LNG’s Plaquemines in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi stage 3 expansion in Texas - expected to start producing LNG later this year.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Nov. 16. But even warmer-than-normal weather in early November is cooler than warmer-than-normal weather in late October.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 99.1 bcfd this week to 100.4 bcfd next week and 104.8 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were lower than LSEG’s outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to the seven big US LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd in October, up from 12.7 bcfd in September.

US natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas prices slip on mild forecasts

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Germany to provide €20m for BTASP

Bolstering ties: Russian ministerial delegation expected this month

FBR to give cash awards to Inland Revenue officials

CJP summons JCP meeting

Five members nominated for Judicial Commission

Read more stories