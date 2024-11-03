AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-03

Gold edges lower as US dollar, yields rise

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

NEW YORK: Gold prices edged down on Friday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and Treasury yields, but a weak job growth data from the world’s biggest economy prompted analysts to increase bets for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, limiting some losses.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,736.28 per ounce by 1:55 p.m. ET (1755 GMT). Prices fell 1.5% on Thursday as some traders took profit after bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15.

US gold futures settled largely steady at 2,749.2. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 12,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since December 2020, affected by disruptions from hurricanes and strikes by aerospace factory workers.

The dollar erased earlier losses and gained 0.4%, while benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields also rebounded from an earlier drop, making non-yielding gold less appealing.

There’s too much risk on the table ahead of the US election and also with talks of an Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel, and the terrible jobs report should bring a rate cut here by the Fed, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Economists see a 100% chance of a 25-basis-point cut by the Fed next week, versus a 91% chance before the jobs data.

Opinion polls indicate a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s US presidential election. Gold, a traditional hedge against economic and political uncertainty, tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment.

Gold prices are typically influenced by the dollar and real yields. However, current high market interest in gold is partly driven by the upcoming elections, anticipated Fed rate cuts, and broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties, Standard Chartered said in a note.

High gold prices, however, continue to affect physical demand in major Asian regions. Among other metals, spot silver lost 0.7% to $32.42 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.3% to $990.45, while palladium shed 0.4% to $1,101.25.

