Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Approximately, 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

