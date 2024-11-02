AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
World

Strike on central Israel wounds 19

AFP Published November 2, 2024 Updated November 2, 2024 12:09pm
JERUSALEM: A missile strike in Israel’s Sharon area wounded 19 people, police said early Saturday, after the army reported three projectiles were fired from Lebanon into central Israel.

All 19, four of whom were “in moderate condition”, were taken to hospitals for treatment, the Israeli police added.

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service earlier said that several people had been wounded in a strike on the central city of Tira, including “a male around 20 with shrapnel injuries”.

Videos posted by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on social media showed fire and smoke spilling from a building into the street and emergency responders swarming the site.

Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoys push truce

“This is the result of a direct hit of a Hezbollah rocket on a building in the Israeli Arab town of Tira, injuring 19 civilians,” the ministry said in the post.

“We cannot and will not rest until Hezbollah is dismantled,” it added.

The Israeli army said on Telegram that it had intercepted some of the three projectiles fired from Lebanon.

Tira, a predominantly Arab town, is located around 25 kilometres (15 miles) northeast of Tel Aviv, near the border with the occupied West Bank.

The war raging in the Gaza Strip has spread to Lebanon, where Israel has been carrying out air strikes against Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas.

According to Israeli figures, at least 63 people have been killed on the Israeli side since cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah erupted following Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

US asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel

On Thursday, rocket fire from Lebanon killed seven people in Metula, northern Israel, including four Thai farmers.

Israel’s response has killed 43,259 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from territory’s health ministry, which are considered reliable by the United Nations.

