43 NUST researchers ranked among world’s top 2pc scientists

ISLAMABAD: As many as 43 research luminaries from the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have made the nation proud by standing amongst the world’s top 2 percent scientists from among 100,000 top-of-the-line researchers in 2024, as per Elsevier and Stanford.

NUST has consistently made headway in its R&D pursuits, bolstering its way to the top in Pakistan, and building the nation through transformative higher education. NUST is currently ranked #353 in the world, #64 in Asia and among the leading universities of Pakistan, as per QS University Rankings.

The number of NUST researchers featuring among the top 2% scientists globally has increased steadily over the past three years, with 9, 23, and 31 faculty members making it to the lists published in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively. This speaks volumes of the conducive research environment NUST affords for knowledge seekers and creators to make a difference in these epoch-making times.

The data for ranking is compiled by Stanford University and published by Elsevier. The researchers are ranked based on a composite index factoring in several bibliometrics, including citations, hirsch-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024