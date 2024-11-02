Vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan: LCE inducts its inaugural cohorts for two signature programmes

LAHORE: The LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship (LCE) has successfully inducted its inaugural cohorts for two signature programmes: the LCE Idea Launch Incubation programme and the Slingshot Accelerator programme. Both programmes underscored LCE’s commitment to fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan, catering to start-ups at different stages of growth.

The LCE Idea Launch Incubation programme is designed to support early-stage start-up founders at the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey. It provides essential resources including a co-working space, access to the Makers Lab for prototyping, and training modules that equip participants with skills to build and scale their businesses. Additionally, start-ups benefit from networking opportunities with seasoned entrepreneurs and industry experts, alongside guest sessions that enhance entrepreneurial knowledge.

On the other hand, the Slingshot Accelerator programme targets revenue-generating start-ups that are ready to scale. This acceleration initiative offers strategic mentorship from industry leaders, access to tailored resources, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to connect with investors. Start-ups in this programme gain practical insights into driving revenue growth and preparing for investment success.

Start-ups inducted into both programmes will have the unique opportunity to pitch their ventures to a panel of investors, successful founders, and venture capitalists at the Investor Summit held at the conclusion of their training. This summit will offer participants a valuable platform to secure potential funding, forge strategic partnerships, and gain insights that can accelerate their growth.

The inaugural cohorts comprise 25 start-ups in the LCE Idea Launch Incubation programme and 10 start-ups in the Slingshot Accelerator programme, all selected from a competitive pool of applicants across Pakistan. Representing a diverse range of industries, these start-ups are tackling challenges ranging from educational technology and artificial intelligence to sustainability and financial services. Through the LCE Idea Launch and Slingshot Accelerator programmes, these innovators will address critical problems to drive change and create impact in their respective fields.

A core element of LCE’s success with its entrepreneurial programmes has been its deep engagement with the LUMS community. Students, alumni, and faculty members have been directly involved in these programmes, whether as participants, mentors, or guest speakers. Faculty-led start-ups have also been inducted, highlighting LCE’s commitment to integrating academic expertise with entrepreneurial pursuits. Moving forward, LCE plans to host a series of events and workshops to further support these cohorts, including demo days, networking mixers, and specialised training sessions.

