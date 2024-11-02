Handsome business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rani Pur, 800 bales of Mehrab Pur, 400 bales of Kotri, were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hingorja, 200 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 2600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,150 per maund, 1200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 2600 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 800 bales of Mian Wali, 600 bales of Lodhran, 400 bales of Khan Pur, 600 bales of Bahawalnagar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Chishtian, 1400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 300 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,650 per maund , 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund and 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,450 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

