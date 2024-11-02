AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-02

Handsome business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rani Pur, 800 bales of Mehrab Pur, 400 bales of Kotri, were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hingorja, 200 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 2600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,150 per maund, 1200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 2600 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 800 bales of Mian Wali, 600 bales of Lodhran, 400 bales of Khan Pur, 600 bales of Bahawalnagar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Chishtian, 1400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 300 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,650 per maund , 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund and 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,450 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Balochistan rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Handsome business on cotton market

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories