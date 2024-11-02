AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-02

STOXX 600 jumps 1pc as banks lead market rebound

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s main stock index notched its biggest one-day gain in five weeks on Friday, as banks led an overall market rebound after recent declines, with investors assessing economic data, corporate earnings and the upcoming US elections.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.1% higher, after losing nearly 3% over the past three days, but still logged a weekly decline.

Moving on earnings momentum, the banking sector was the top weekly gainer, while food & beverages was the worst-hit this week.

For the day, financial services, banks and technology sectors were at the forefront of investors’ buying spree.

All the major regional bourses including those of Germany, France, Spain and Italy also closed around 1% higher.

Some caution persisted ahead of next week’s tightly contested US presidential election, which partly prompted the STOXX 600 to log its steepest monthly decline in a year on Thursday.

As markets anticipate a likely return of Republican Donald Trump to the presidency, the potential for higher tariffs and increased defence budgets is seen dealing a blow to an already struggling European economy.

Investors have also been on edge on uncertainties around the European Central Bank’s interest-rate cut path amid recent economic data, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision next week.

“The stronger-than-expected euro-zone GDP and inflation data released this week, as well as some comments by ECB policymakers, poured some cold water on expectations that ECB might accelerate the pace of easing,” said Franziska Palmas, Capital Economics’ senior Europe economist.

“However, by the December meeting, renewed economic weakness and well-behaved inflation will convince the ECB to cut the deposit rate by 50 bps.” Reckitt Benckiser jumped 7% after the British consumer goods company, along with US-based Abbott Labs, was cleared of liability in a preterm formula case.

A.P. Moller-Maersk rose 4%, extending gains for the second day following the shipping company’s strong demand outlook.

French energy infrastructure company Technip Energies was also among the top STOXX 600 gainers, up 6% and rising for the second day after lifting its annual revenue guidance.

Italian lender UniCredit rose 3.5%, likely boosted by Fitch Ratings increasing its long-term rating on debt to BBB-plus.

On the flip side, Fugro slumped 16% after the geotechnical services provider’s third-quarter revenue unexpectedly fell in the US and the Middle East.

Lufthansa lost 3% after HSBC downgraded the German airline’s stock to “hold” from “buy”.

In another likely boost for sentiment, Swiss inflation fell to an over three-year low, indicating more Swiss National Bank rate cuts.

Donald Trump ECB European STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

STOXX 600 jumps 1pc as banks lead market rebound

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories