WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 1, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 31-Oct-24 30-Oct-24 29-Oct-24 28-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105477 0.10554 0.105448 0.105489 Euro 0.817191 0.813392 0.811335 0.813572 Japanese yen 0.004892 0.004907 0.004924 0.004903 U.K. pound 0.974554 0.975581 0.977947 0.976956 U.S. dollar 0.750957 0.752096 0.753049 0.752054 Algerian dinar 0.005637 0.005643 0.005645 0.005636 Australian dollar 0.493304 0.492096 0.494377 0.495679 Botswana pula 0.056102 0.056028 Brazilian real 0.129984 0.131804 0.131981 Brunei dollar 0.567491 0.568339 0.567759 Canadian dollar 0.541241 Chilean peso 0.000791 0.000796 0.000792 Czech koruna 0.031975 Danish krone 0.108775 0.10908 Indian rupee 0.008945 0.008957 0.008945 Israeli New Shekel 0.201135 0.201731 Korean won 0.000543 0.000544 0.000543 0.000543 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4513 2.45422 2.45733 2.45328 Malaysian ringgit 0.171125 0.172303 0.172509 Mauritian rupee 0.016204 0.016208 0.016231 Mexican peso 0.037613 0.037601 New Zealand dollar 0.448021 0.449114 0.450097 Norwegian krone 0.068516 0.068298 Omani rial 1.95307 1.95604 1.95851 1.95593 Peruvian sol 0.200014 Philippine peso 0.012904 0.012941 Polish zloty 0.187463 0.188076 0.187088 0.187046 Qatari riyal 0.206307 0.20662 0.206882 0.206608 Russian ruble 0.00774 0.007737 0.007735 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200255 0.200559 0.200813 0.200548 Singapore dollar 0.567491 0.568339 0.567759 South African rand 0.042528 0.042598 Swedish krona 0.070326 0.070447 0.070924 Swiss franc 0.867657 0.86682 0.867518 0.868222 Thai baht 0.02229 0.0223 0.022254 Trinidadian dollar 0.111755 U.A.E. dirham 0.205051 0.20478 Uruguayan peso 0.01835 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

