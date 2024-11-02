WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Nov 1, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 31-Oct-24 30-Oct-24 29-Oct-24 28-Oct-24
Chinese yuan 0.105477 0.10554 0.105448 0.105489
Euro 0.817191 0.813392 0.811335 0.813572
Japanese yen 0.004892 0.004907 0.004924 0.004903
U.K. pound 0.974554 0.975581 0.977947 0.976956
U.S. dollar 0.750957 0.752096 0.753049 0.752054
Algerian dinar 0.005637 0.005643 0.005645 0.005636
Australian dollar 0.493304 0.492096 0.494377 0.495679
Botswana pula 0.056102 0.056028
Brazilian real 0.129984 0.131804 0.131981
Brunei dollar 0.567491 0.568339 0.567759
Canadian dollar 0.541241
Chilean peso 0.000791 0.000796 0.000792
Czech koruna 0.031975
Danish krone 0.108775 0.10908
Indian rupee 0.008945 0.008957 0.008945
Israeli New Shekel 0.201135 0.201731
Korean won 0.000543 0.000544 0.000543 0.000543
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4513 2.45422 2.45733 2.45328
Malaysian ringgit 0.171125 0.172303 0.172509
Mauritian rupee 0.016204 0.016208 0.016231
Mexican peso 0.037613 0.037601
New Zealand dollar 0.448021 0.449114 0.450097
Norwegian krone 0.068516 0.068298
Omani rial 1.95307 1.95604 1.95851 1.95593
Peruvian sol 0.200014
Philippine peso 0.012904 0.012941
Polish zloty 0.187463 0.188076 0.187088 0.187046
Qatari riyal 0.206307 0.20662 0.206882 0.206608
Russian ruble 0.00774 0.007737 0.007735
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200255 0.200559 0.200813 0.200548
Singapore dollar 0.567491 0.568339 0.567759
South African rand 0.042528 0.042598
Swedish krona 0.070326 0.070447 0.070924
Swiss franc 0.867657 0.86682 0.867518 0.868222
Thai baht 0.02229 0.0223 0.022254
Trinidadian dollar 0.111755
U.A.E. dirham 0.205051 0.20478
Uruguayan peso 0.01835
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
