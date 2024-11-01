AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
AIRLINK 123.90 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.97%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
DFML 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
DGKC 86.76 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.55%)
FCCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
FFBL 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HUBC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.04%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.51%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.2%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 178.45 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (3.6%)
PAEL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 151.25 Increased By ▲ 9.56 (6.75%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.24%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TOMCL 35.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.68%)
UNITY 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,670 Increased By 186.4 (1.97%)
BR30 29,125 Increased By 753.7 (2.66%)
KSE100 90,579 Increased By 1612.3 (1.81%)
KSE30 28,334 Increased By 506.7 (1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024
Markets

European shares edge up on energy boost; set for weekly losses

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 02:54pm

European shares opened higher on Friday, helped by gains in energy stocks, but were set for their worst week in nearly two months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0818 GMT, after falling more than 1% in the previous session.

Still, the benchmark was poised to record a 2.6% drop this week, marking its second consecutive weekly decline.

The energy sector was the biggest boost to the index, gaining 1.2% as oil prices surged on reports that Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraq in the coming days.

European shares gain as key data and US tech earnings loom

Reckitt surged 10.3% after the consumer goods group was cleared of liability in the latest preterm formula case. Meanwhile, data showed that the Swiss consumer price index rose 0.6% in October.

The travel sector fell 0.3% due to a 1.5% drop in Lufthansa shares after HSBC downgraded the stock to “hold” from “buy”.

With a relatively light data day in Europe, investors will turn their focus to the US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

